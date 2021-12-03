Sharing and preserving Slavic cultures

Learning about other cultures can foster compassion, curiosity, and even patience. Preserving culture can provide a sense of connectedness to the past.

The National Slavic Museum is dedicated to both. We talk with its curator, Julea Seliavski, who took the reins from its founder Father Ivan Dornic. Father Dornic’s vision is that all Slavic cultures can come together in common love of heritage:

“I want to honor the dream of the owner: that desire, that commitment, to hold a space for everyone regardless of the conflicts that arise across the ocean.”

Plus, Katya Denisova on starting the Russian Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, and its performance this weekend.

Links: National Slavic Museum, Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, Kalinka performance on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5pm. Time lapse video of the National Slavic Museum's inaugural exhibit.

