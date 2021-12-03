© 2021 WYPR
Sharing and preserving Slavic cultures

Published December 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST
Natallia Makarava.JPG
Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore will perform at the National Slavic Museum on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5pm. Photo credit: Natallia Makarava

Learning about other cultures can foster compassion, curiosity, and even patience. Preserving culture can provide a sense of connectedness to the past.

The National Slavic Museum is dedicated to both. We talk with its curator, Julea Seliavski, who took the reins from its founder Father Ivan Dornic. Father Dornic’s vision is that all Slavic cultures can come together in common love of heritage:

“I want to honor the dream of the owner: that desire, that commitment, to hold a space for everyone regardless of the conflicts that arise across the ocean.” 

Plus, Katya Denisova on starting the Russian Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, and its performance this weekend.

Links: National Slavic Museum, Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore, Kalinka performance on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5pm. Time lapse video of the National Slavic Museum's inaugural exhibit.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
