Baltimore takes on city-wide composting project

Food waste rotting in a landfill has no future. As compost, old scraps morph into a nutrient-dense spread for your garden.

We hear from Kristyn Oldendorf of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works about a pilot program to collect food waste at drop-off stations. And Marvin Hayes, of the Baltimore Compost Collective, gives us a how-to on backyard composting, including making sure your mixture is moist.

Original air date: October 12, 2021.

Links:

Baltimore City Food Scrap Drop-off

UMD Extension Compost Guide

DPW Facebook page - Trash Talk Tuesday videos

Baltimore City Department of Public Works Residential Recycling Cart Program

