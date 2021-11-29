© 2021 WYPR
Baltimore takes on city-wide composting project

Published November 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST
compost
With the right mix of water, air, nitrogen, and carbon, food scraps can turn into nutrient-rich spread for your garden. Credit: MPCA Photos/Flickr

Food waste rotting in a landfill has no future. As compost, old scraps morph into a nutrient-dense spread for your garden.

We hear from Kristyn Oldendorf of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works about a pilot program to collect food waste at drop-off stations. And Marvin Hayes, of the Baltimore Compost Collective, gives us a how-to on backyard composting, including making sure your mixture is moist.

Original air date: October 12, 2021.

Links:
Baltimore City Food Scrap Drop-off
UMD Extension Compost Guide
DPW Facebook page - Trash Talk Tuesday videos
Baltimore City Department of Public Works Residential Recycling Cart Program

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
