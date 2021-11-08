Teachers who stayed, teachers who left

As the pandemic drags on, teachers are feeling exhausted and unheard.

We speak with Frederick County middle-school teacher, Alia Dahl and Baltimore City high-school teacher, Franca Muller Paz, about the pressures educators are facing and the support they need.

Others have decided it’s time to go. Writer Leslie Gray Streeter interviewed teachers who resigned during the pandemic. What did she learn? Read her Washington Post magazine piece here.

One of those teachers, Lanee Higgins, says leaving the classroom shook her identity.