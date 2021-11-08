© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Teachers who stayed, teachers who left

Published November 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST
A teacher in a classroom sits in front of a computer, communicating with students who are distance learning.
The pressure teacher are facing is causing some to question whether they want to remain in the profession. Credit: Phil Roeder/Flickr Creative Commons

As the pandemic drags on, teachers are feeling exhausted and unheard.

We speak with Frederick County middle-school teacher, Alia Dahl and Baltimore City high-school teacher, Franca Muller Paz, about the pressures educators are facing and the support they need.

Others have decided it’s time to go. Writer Leslie Gray Streeter interviewed teachers who resigned during the pandemic. What did she learn? Read her Washington Post magazine piece here.

One of those teachers, Lanee Higgins, says leaving the classroom shook her identity.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
