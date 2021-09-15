Jews of Color Speak Up

As The Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, draws near, we talk with Ilana Kaufman, executive director of the Jews of Color Initiative. Her nonprofit released findings from a survey called Beyond the Count -- insights from Jews of color across the U.S., to help Jewish communities and organizations reckon more effectively with the racial diversity of American Jewry.

Then Dr. Harriette Wimms talks about her inspiration to start the Jews of Color Mispacha Project in Baltimore. It’s a platform for discussion and to nurture community:

It’s hard to describe. It is a heart connection. It is being able to see who I am reflected in the faces of my kin, of my spiritual kin.”

Links: Beyond the Count survey results, Jews of Color Mispacha Project, Jews of Color Initiative.