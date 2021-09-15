© 2021 WYPR
Jews of Color Speak Up

Published September 15, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT
Copy of JOC Instagram 3.jpg
Members of Jews of Color Mispacha Project Credit: Provided by JOC Mispacha Project

As The Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, draws near, we talk with Ilana Kaufman, executive director of the Jews of Color Initiative. Her nonprofit released findings from a survey called Beyond the Count -- insights from Jews of color across the U.S., to help Jewish communities and organizations reckon more effectively with the racial diversity of American Jewry.

Then Dr. Harriette  Wimms talks about her inspiration to start the Jews of Color Mispacha Project in Baltimore. It’s a platform for discussion and to nurture community:

It’s hard to describe. It is a heart connection. It is being able to see who I am reflected in the faces of my kin, of my spiritual kin.” 

Links: Beyond the Count survey results, Jews of Color Mispacha Project, Jews of Color Initiative.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
