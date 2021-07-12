Catering To Pollinators

The math of the food chain is simple: if no native plants, then no native bugs ... nor birds, nor pollinators ... then no food. It may sound extreme but truth be told, it’s where we’re headed.

Professor Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware is adamant that it’s not too late to restore the ecosystem. And he says homeowners are poised to make a huge impact as stewards of the land.

Check out the UMD Extension for recommended native plants.

Plus, Denzel Mitchell of the Farm Alliance of Baltimore tells how the Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy aims to transform land in the city. Original air date: May 18, 2021.