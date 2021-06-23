Evictions, After The Moratorium

As many as one of five tenants in Maryland is behind in their rent. Advocate Carol Ott talks about why--including foul-ups in unemployment benefits for many who lost jobs in the pandemic.

The United Way of Central Maryland, with landlords and some local governments, is identifying zip codes with highest risk of renters winding up homeless. Adam Skolnik of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association says landlords are helping many tenants apply at once for the federal aid that’s been backed up. United Way President Franklyn Baker says a test project in Baltimore County shows it works.

Baltimore City started STEP 2.0 today, Wednesday, June 23. The program is also now being offered in Baltimore and Howard counties. Harford County is expected to launch STEP 2.0 by early July. Visit the United Way of Central Maryland or call 2-1-1 for more information.

Click here to read the Baltimore Sun's coverage of the Baltimore County STEP pilot program.