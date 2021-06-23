© 2021 WYPR
Evictions, After The Moratorium

Published June 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
An African American woman wearing a tan coat and a black mask holds a sign reading "Rent Relief NOW," in black letters.
Since the pandemic put millions out of work last year, Congress has sent billions of dollars to the states to ward off evictions. Little has reached tenants or landlords. Credit: Anthony Crider/Flickr

As many as one of five tenants in Maryland is behind in their rent. Advocate Carol Ott talks about why--including foul-ups in unemployment benefits for many who lost jobs in the pandemic.

The United Way of Central Maryland, with landlords and some local governments, is identifying zip codes with highest risk of renters winding up homeless. Adam Skolnik of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association says landlords are helping many tenants apply at once for the federal aid that’s been backed up. United Way President Franklyn Baker says a test project in Baltimore County shows it works.

Baltimore City started STEP 2.0 today, Wednesday, June 23. The program is also now being offered in Baltimore and Howard counties. Harford County is expected to launch STEP 2.0 by early July. Visit the United Way of Central Maryland or call 2-1-1 for more information.

Click here to read the Baltimore Sun's coverage of the Baltimore County STEP pilot program.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
