© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

How Tutoring Could Remedy Pandemic Learning Loss

Published April 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
4596138066_1c45cb862f_c.jpg
City Year/Andy Dean
/
Flickr

Over the past year, away from their teachers and classmates, thousands of students have fallen behind. Hopkins education researcher Bob Slavin says now is the time to undertake a massive tutoring effort.

Read the Abell Foundation Report, "Literacy Tutoring for Baltimore: What we know, where we are, and how to move forward."

Bob Slavin passed away suddenly on Saturday. Read his obituary, published in the Hub.

Then: St. Francis Neighborhood Center in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill made sure students have stayed virtually connected, offering homework help, tutoring, and activities online. We hear from program manager Jen Burt and middle school instructor Timothy Summerville about keeping students on track.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast