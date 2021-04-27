How Tutoring Could Remedy Pandemic Learning Loss

Over the past year, away from their teachers and classmates, thousands of students have fallen behind. Hopkins education researcher Bob Slavin says now is the time to undertake a massive tutoring effort.

Read the Abell Foundation Report, "Literacy Tutoring for Baltimore: What we know, where we are, and how to move forward."

Bob Slavin passed away suddenly on Saturday. Read his obituary, published in the Hub.

Then: St. Francis Neighborhood Center in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill made sure students have stayed virtually connected, offering homework help, tutoring, and activities online. We hear from program manager Jen Burt and middle school instructor Timothy Summerville about keeping students on track.

