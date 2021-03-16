© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Serving Homeless Individuals During The Pandemic

MD Department of Health
A Health Care for the Homeless health care worker vaccinates a patient.

Shelter in place, stay socially distanced. What does that mean when you are homeless?

We ask Lawanda Williams, Chief Behavioral Health Officer for Health Care for the Homeless, about connecting with clients during the pandemic. And the nonprofit’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Trustman describes vaccination efforts.

Then, Mary Slicher of Project PLASE, tells how COVID posed challenges to safely operating temporary shelter space and delayed efforts to get clients into permanent housing.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
