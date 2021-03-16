Serving Homeless Individuals During The Pandemic

Shelter in place, stay socially distanced. What does that mean when you are homeless?

We ask Lawanda Williams, Chief Behavioral Health Officer for Health Care for the Homeless, about connecting with clients during the pandemic. And the nonprofit’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Trustman describes vaccination efforts.

Then, Mary Slicher of Project PLASE, tells how COVID posed challenges to safely operating temporary shelter space and delayed efforts to get clients into permanent housing.

