On The Record

The Painful Reality Of Long COVID

50799326681_006b70a689_c.jpg
Daniele Marzocchi
Flickr Creative Commons

With another COVID-19 vaccine deployed, the end of the pandemic may be in sight. But millions of people who were infected continue to battle lasting complications.

Hopkins epidemiologist Priya Duggal tells of a new survey collecting data about COVID symptoms and of genetic research into why some people are vulnerable to long COVID. Check out the Johns Hopkins Long COVID Study.

And we hear from Chimére Smith, who has spent a year navigating the painful reality of long haul COVID. Read more about Chimére's experience:
'The Cut' Podcast: Doctors Didn't Believe She Had COVID
Covid 'Long-Haulers' Need Medical Attention, Experts Urge

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
