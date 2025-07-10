Rousuck Review: The Stephen Sondheim collection at the Library of Congress
Last month, the Library of Congress announced it has acquired a treasure-trove of the work Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim’s music and lyrics were made available for public viewing and more items are expected to be added over the next few months.
Midday theater critic J Wynn Rousuck and Mark Horowitz, Senior Music Specialist at the Library of Congress, discuss the collection.