Author Jeanne Theoharis discusses 'King of The North' and MLK Jr.'s life outside the South

Jeanne Theoharis is a professor at Brooklyn College and is an author of many award-winning and New York Time Bestselling books. Two of her most famous works are The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks and A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Right History.

In her latest release, King of the North she discusses the lack of guidance and support that Northern activists encountered during King's battles against Northern discrimination and injustice. Theoharis' book is an elaboration of King's work and life that envisions a world free from injustice, and is a reminder that inequality and racism are still a struggle for many today.

Author Jeanne Theoharis Joins Midday to discuss her latest book and dive into the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.