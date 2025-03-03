© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: What the Texas measles outbreak means for you. Plus, how to avoid a potent flu season.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

Dr. Leana Wen joins Midday Healthwatch for a discussion about health issues affecting the well-being of Charm City residents.

This week, we take a deeper look at the measles outbreak happening in other parts of the country. Unlike in Texas, where more than 100 people tested positive for measles, vaccination against the virus in Maryland are high. So, what do you need to know?

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
