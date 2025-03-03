Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: What the Texas measles outbreak means for you. Plus, how to avoid a potent flu season.

Dr. Leana Wen joins Midday Healthwatch for a discussion about health issues affecting the well-being of Charm City residents.

This week, we take a deeper look at the measles outbreak happening in other parts of the country. Unlike in Texas, where more than 100 people tested positive for measles, vaccination against the virus in Maryland are high. So, what do you need to know?

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.