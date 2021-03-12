Maryland Morning

-
The Baltimore City Council is set to deliver the final vote on the Port Covington development project.On Wednesday the Board of Estimates approved the…
In another installment of our Talking With the Candidates series, Joshua Harris, the Green Party’s nominee for mayor of Baltimore, joins Tom in the…
Mother’s Lament: So Many Names Unknown, So Many Sons Lost, a new oratorio being performed at Morgan State University explores the tragic homicide epidemic…
With the 2016 election just weeks away, Washington Post syndicated columnist E.J. Dionne joins Tom by phone to weigh in on this extraordinary presidential…
Punk-rock band Deerhoof has charmed audiences for decades with its distinct and evolving sound. Although the group has never made it big or had a major…
Today, a look at the controversial issue of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. It’s a method of getting at natural gas that involves injecting millions of…
Republican candidate for Mayor of Baltimore City Alan Walden joins Tom in the studio. On Election Day Tuesday, November 8th, Walden will face Democratic…
Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom in the studio to talk about the new Broadway-bound musical, Come From Away, now playing at Ford's Theatre in…
Late last month, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to take a stand and sit during the National Anthem before one his games in…
Movie mavens Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post and Jed Dietz founder and executive director of the Maryland Film Festival join Tom to discuss the hits…