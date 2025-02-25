© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Lawmakers revisit 'auto-charging,' and Maryland's treatment of young people in the justice system

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:27 PM EST
Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center at 300 N. Gay St. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Kirk McKoy
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center at 300 N. Gay St. 

Juvenile justice reform returns to the General Assembly as lawmakers consider legislation to change how young people are charged for violent crime.

Senate Bill 422 would limit younger alleged offenders from adult court. If passed, the law would also reduce the types of crimes youths can be charged with as adults.

A hearing for the House version of the bill is scheduled for tomorrow.

Joining us to discuss this bill and his perspective on charging juveniles as adults is Dayvon Love, the Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsJuvenile Justicejuvenile detentionMaryland General Assembly 2025
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes