Lawmakers revisit 'auto-charging,' and Maryland's treatment of young people in the justice system

Juvenile justice reform returns to the General Assembly as lawmakers consider legislation to change how young people are charged for violent crime.

Senate Bill 422 would limit younger alleged offenders from adult court. If passed, the law would also reduce the types of crimes youths can be charged with as adults.

A hearing for the House version of the bill is scheduled for tomorrow.

Joining us to discuss this bill and his perspective on charging juveniles as adults is Dayvon Love, the Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle.