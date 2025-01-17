Will Gov. Moore's 2026 budget hurt or heal Maryland's economy?

Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss his proposed state budget, unveiled this week.

The Democratic governor plan is to raise taxes for people who earn more than $500,000 a year, while lowering or holding taxes at current levels for those earning less. Moore said about two thirds of Marylanders will get a tax cut.

Overall, he is addressing the nearly $3 billion structural deficit by adding roughly a billion dollars in revenue, and cutting about $2 billion dollars in state spending. Moore proposes freezing funding for community schools, and cuts at public four-year colleges and universities.

