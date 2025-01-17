© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Will Gov. Moore's 2026 budget hurt or heal Maryland's economy?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year on January 15, 2025.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year on January 15, 2025.

Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss his proposed state budget, unveiled this week.

The Democratic governor plan is to raise taxes for people who earn more than $500,000 a year, while lowering or holding taxes at current levels for those earning less. Moore said about two thirds of Marylanders will get a tax cut.

Overall, he is addressing the nearly $3 billion structural deficit by adding roughly a billion dollars in revenue, and cutting about $2 billion dollars in state spending. Moore proposes freezing funding for community schools, and cuts at public four-year colleges and universities.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
