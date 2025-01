Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom to share another weekly review of a local theatrical production. This week, she spotlights "Annie" at the Hippodrome which features a 12-year-old Towson native in the lead role. Theatre-goers have until January 12th to see this classic Broadway musical.

Hazel Vogel as 'Annie' and the Orphans in the 2024-2025 National Tour of ANNIE. Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade (c) 2024