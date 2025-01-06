© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: What you need to know about Norovirus, bird flu

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Courtesy Photo
Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

We ask her about the latest cases of bird flu, which as been spreading among dairy cows and threatens to jump into human hosts. So far, almost all cases of the flu in the United States have been among farmworkers.

We also ask about the stomach bug going around, menopause and cancer warnings for alcoholic beverages.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Healthwatch
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
