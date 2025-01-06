Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: What you need to know about Norovirus, bird flu

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

We ask her about the latest cases of bird flu, which as been spreading among dairy cows and threatens to jump into human hosts. So far, almost all cases of the flu in the United States have been among farmworkers.

We also ask about the stomach bug going around, menopause and cancer warnings for alcoholic beverages.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.