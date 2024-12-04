How to deal with loneliness during the holidays with psychologist and author Dr. George Everly

Psychologist and author Dr. George Everly joined Midday in November to talk about moving on from the stress of a tumultuous election season. Today, we discuss coping with loneliness and isolation through the lens of the enormous literature of self-help books. Dr. Everly is the co-author, with the business entrepreneur Jim McCann, of Lodestar: Tapping Into 10 Timeless Pillars of Success.

Everly is a public health scholar who specializes in crisis management and resilience. He is on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins Medical School, and he is the founder of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.