Election 2024: Maryland's Ballot Question 1 and everything else on the Baltimore City ballot

Voters in Baltimore City have much to consider on their ballots in the upcoming election, including several proposed amendments and initiatives. Early voting begins this week, are you ready weigh-in?

Judge Katie Curran O’Malley joins Midday to talk about Question 1, a proposed amendment on ballots statewide that would enshrine "an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom" in Maryland's constitution.

O'Malley is a retired judge on the District Court of Maryland, the former first lady of Maryland, a candidate for state's Attorney General and the Executive Director of the Women's Law Center.

Ballots in Baltimore City are set to ask voters about a number of ballot initiatives. Last week on Midday, Tom spoke to proponent and opponents of referendums to reduce the size of the Baltimore City Council and to change the zoning around the Inner Harbor.

WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter walk us through some of the other issues city voters are being asked to weigh-in on.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register before you cast a ballot during early voting or on Election Day, November 5th.

To receive a mail-in ballot by mail, your request must be received by the board of elections by October 29, next Tuesday. The deadline to request online the delivery of a mail-in ballot is November 1.