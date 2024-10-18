© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Election 2024: Ballot Question F and the future of Harborplace

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor and historic ship taken with a drone. (Marcus Payne for The Baltimore Banner)
Marcus Payne
/
The Baltimore Banner
A view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor and historic ship taken with a drone.

Baltimore City voters are set to have a say on the future of Harborplace by voting "yes" or
"no" on Question F, which asks voters if they want to make amends to the city charter regarding the public park area at the Inner Harbor.

Specifically, Question F asks if voters would allow multi-family housing and off-street parking in the space. Additionally, it asks if they would expand the area for development to 4.5 acres up from the current 3.2 acres, essentially taking McKeldin Plaza into Harborplace.

Voting for the amendment will allow David Bramble and MCB Estate to move forward with their plans, which include building 900 apartments on the site of the Light Street Pavilion. Voting against Question F will send the designers back to the drawing board.

We speak to Anirban Basu of The Innber Harbor Coalition, an opponent of Question F, and Jon Laria of the Campaign for Question F, who is a proponent of the ballot question.

Earlier this week, Midday discussed another potentially consequential amendment on the ballot. Question H gives city voters the choice to shrink the size of the city council.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024Baltimore ballot questionsHarborplace
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes