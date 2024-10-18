Election 2024: Ballot Question F and the future of Harborplace

Baltimore City voters are set to have a say on the future of Harborplace by voting "yes" or

"no" on Question F, which asks voters if they want to make amends to the city charter regarding the public park area at the Inner Harbor.

Specifically, Question F asks if voters would allow multi-family housing and off-street parking in the space. Additionally, it asks if they would expand the area for development to 4.5 acres up from the current 3.2 acres, essentially taking McKeldin Plaza into Harborplace.

Voting for the amendment will allow David Bramble and MCB Estate to move forward with their plans, which include building 900 apartments on the site of the Light Street Pavilion. Voting against Question F will send the designers back to the drawing board.

We speak to Anirban Basu of The Innber Harbor Coalition, an opponent of Question F, and Jon Laria of the Campaign for Question F, who is a proponent of the ballot question.

Earlier this week, Midday discussed another potentially consequential amendment on the ballot. Question H gives city voters the choice to shrink the size of the city council.

