Countering false claims on immigrants in the 2024 election

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Global Refuge, joins Midday for a discussion on the spread of disinformation about immigrants and refugees in America. This concern remains in the spotlight after President Trump referenced the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio in the September 10th presidential debate.

Tom speaks with O'Mara Vignarajah about the impact of false claims on the Haitian immigrant and refugee community nationwide, which includes an expanding population in Salisbury, Maryland.