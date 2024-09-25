© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Countering false claims on immigrants in the 2024 election

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
A solidarity rally on March 29 hosted by CASA, a Maryland Latino immigration and advocacy group, brought together construction workers to push for stronger federal protections following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge days earlier. The disaster claimed the lives of six workers, all immigrants.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Global Refuge, joins Midday for a discussion on the spread of disinformation about immigrants and refugees in America. This concern remains in the spotlight after President Trump referenced the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio in the September 10th presidential debate.

Tom speaks with O'Mara Vignarajah about the impact of false claims on the Haitian immigrant and refugee community nationwide, which includes an expanding population in Salisbury, Maryland.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsImmigrationKrishanti VignarajahImmigrants
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes