© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Marilynne Robinson reinteprets 'Reading Genesis'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 27, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Marilynne Robinson, author of 'Reading Genesis'
Author photo by Alec Soth, Magnum Photos
Marilynne Robinson, author of 'Reading Genesis'

(This conversation was originally broadcast on May 2, 2024)

Welcome to this archive edition of Midday on Religion
Tom's guest is the best-selling author and essayist, Marilynne Robinson. A winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, she is a towering figure in literature, philosophy and religion. She joins me to talk about her new book, Reading Genesis, in which she illuminates the ways in which Genesis is a paradigm for the rest of the Bible and “a meditation on the problem of evil.”

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR BooksReligion
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes