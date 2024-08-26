Are corporations gaining profits from America's poorest residents?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on July 10, 2024)

From tax preparation to SNAP benefits, health care to housing, a myriad of government services have been privatized in the name of cost savings and efficiency. But the cost to taxpayers and to recipients is high, and the impact on corporate influence in government is undeniable.

Anne Kim writes about the money made on America's poor, in her new book Poverty for Profit: How Corporations Get Rich off America’s Poor.

“These companies are not neutral administrators of government programs," Kim writes. "They’re a silent but powerful pillar of the poverty bureaucracy.”

Kim is a lawyer, public policy expert and contributing editor at the Washington Monthly.

