Baltimore's sewage system is hit hard by extreme weather

By Teria Rogers,
Sam Bermas-DawesAshley Sterner
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Wastewater at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant near Baltimore.
Kristian Bjornard, license CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Wastewater at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant near Baltimore.

Baltimore’s sewage system is one of its oldest assets, and its decay has plagued the parts of the city for years.

Sewage backups caused by extreme weather or broken pipes leave residents with a costly clean up that can imperil their health.

Aman Azhar is a reporter for Inside Climate News. He joins us to discuss the city's sewage infrastructure, its plan to help residents and a call from advocates to invest in a climate resilient future.

According to the Department of Public Works, between 2018 and 2021, there were at least 8,860 reported residential sewage backups in Baltimore caused at least partially by conditions in the city’s portion of the pipes.

Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
