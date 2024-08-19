Baltimore's sewage system is hit hard by extreme weather

Baltimore’s sewage system is one of its oldest assets, and its decay has plagued the parts of the city for years.

Sewage backups caused by extreme weather or broken pipes leave residents with a costly clean up that can imperil their health.

Aman Azhar is a reporter for Inside Climate News. He joins us to discuss the city's sewage infrastructure, its plan to help residents and a call from advocates to invest in a climate resilient future.

According to the Department of Public Works, between 2018 and 2021, there were at least 8,860 reported residential sewage backups in Baltimore caused at least partially by conditions in the city’s portion of the pipes.