© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Israel's Netanyahu spoke to Congress. Maryland's Sen. Van Hollen boycotted.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat of New York during a recent press conference in Washington D.C. Van Hollen is expected to introduce legislation that would enable healthcare enrollment on tax forms replicated nationwide.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
In this file photo, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, during a press conference in 2023 in Washington D.C.

A long list of Democratic lawmakers skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a join session of U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

Maryland's congressional delegation was split on attendance. Sen. Ben Cardin served as “senator pro tempore” during the speech. On the other hand, Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen boycotted the event.

Van Hollen joined Midday to explain why, and to discuss the strained diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Israel, an update on hostage negotiations and what he thinks about President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential ticket.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsSen. Chris Van Hollen
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes