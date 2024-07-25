Israel's Netanyahu spoke to Congress. Maryland's Sen. Van Hollen boycotted.

A long list of Democratic lawmakers skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a join session of U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

Maryland's congressional delegation was split on attendance. Sen. Ben Cardin served as “senator pro tempore” during the speech. On the other hand, Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen boycotted the event.

Van Hollen joined Midday to explain why, and to discuss the strained diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Israel, an update on hostage negotiations and what he thinks about President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential ticket.