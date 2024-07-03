Does a 10-year plan hold the key to unlocking Baltimore's economic potential?

President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee Mark Anthony Thomas joins Midday today.

Founded in the 1950s, the GBC's goals are to foster economic development in the Baltimore metropolitan region. One of its most recent initiatives involves Baltimore being named a “Tech Hub,” which qualifies the city to apply for major federal grants to boost the city’s tech sector. On Monday, the Biden administration announced that the first tranche of those grants will be awarded to 12 applicants, but Baltimore is not among them. Baltimore did receive a $500,000 grant to develop a proposal for the second round of funding.

GBC recently released its All In 2035 Economic Plan, which chart's the organization's vision for the region's economy. We ask Thomas about how infrastructure fits into his organization's plan, and about the fastest growing sectors of Baltimore's workforce.