As primary fast approaches, WYPR, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner host mayoral debate

The leading candidates for Baltimore mayor took to the debate stage on Tuesday, in one of the last opportunities for voters to hear from contenders for the city government's top seat.

WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner, WYPR Radio, and the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore organized the event on UB's main campus.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, former Mayor Shelia Dixon, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace answered questions on public safety, city development, affordable housing and other topics.

WYPR reporters John Lee, Wambui Kamau, Emily Hofstaedter discussed the mayoral race before the candidates' opening statements were made.

The debate was moderated by the Banner’s Emily Sullivan, WJZ’s Denise Koch and Midday's Tom Hall and is set to air at 7pm on WJZ-TV, WJZ's websites and at The Baltimore Banner.