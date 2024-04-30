© 2024 WYPR
As primary fast approaches, WYPR, WJZ-TV and The Baltimore Banner host mayoral debate

By Tom Hall,
Wambui KamauJohn LeeTeria RogersSam Bermas-DawesEmily Hofstaedter
Published April 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Former mayor Shelia Dixon, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are leading the field in the race for job as Baltimore City Mayor. (The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Banner
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Former mayor Shelia Dixon, incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are leading the field in the race for job as Baltimore City Mayor. 

The leading candidates for Baltimore mayor took to the debate stage on Tuesday, in one of the last opportunities for voters to hear from contenders for the city government's top seat.

WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner, WYPR Radio, and the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore organized the event on UB's main campus.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, former Mayor Shelia Dixon, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace answered questions on public safety, city development, affordable housing and other topics.

WYPR reporters John Lee, Wambui Kamau, Emily Hofstaedter discussed the mayoral race before the candidates' opening statements were made.

The debate was moderated by the Banner’s Emily Sullivan, WJZ’s Denise Koch and Midday's Tom Hall and is set to air at 7pm on WJZ-TV, WJZ's websites and at The Baltimore Banner.

Election 2024Baltimore Mayor
