Del. Harry Bhandari on why Maryland voters should send him to Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

In today’s Conversations with the Candidate, Del. Harry Bhandari joins Midday to explain why he thinks he should represent Maryland's 2nd Congressional District. Bhandari has represented District 8, covering Baltimore County, as a Democrat in the state General Assembly since 2019.

The U.S. House seat opened following Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger announcement in January that he would not seek reelection to represent the district, which includes most of Baltimore County and Carroll County.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
