© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

A Palestinian father's hunt for his son in Jerusalem

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Nathan Thrall, author of "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama"
Judy Heiblum
Nathan Thrall, author of "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy"

Nathan Thrall is a Jewish-American journalist and author who served for 10 years as the director of the Arab-Israeli Project at the International Crisis Group. His latest book tells a heart-breaking story of a young Palestinian boy from the West Bank who dies in a bus accident while on a school trip. By tracing the actions of the young boy’s father in the aftermath of the crash, Thrall offers a compassionate perspective on the difficulties Palestinians face in Israel and the complexity of the tragic history of the Jewish-Palestinian conflict.

The book is called "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy."

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR ArtsWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre