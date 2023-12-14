A Palestinian father's hunt for his son in Jerusalem

Nathan Thrall is a Jewish-American journalist and author who served for 10 years as the director of the Arab-Israeli Project at the International Crisis Group. His latest book tells a heart-breaking story of a young Palestinian boy from the West Bank who dies in a bus accident while on a school trip. By tracing the actions of the young boy’s father in the aftermath of the crash, Thrall offers a compassionate perspective on the difficulties Palestinians face in Israel and the complexity of the tragic history of the Jewish-Palestinian conflict.

The book is called "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy."

