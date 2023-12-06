© 2023 WYPR
Dan Rodricks' one-man show "Baltimore: You Have No Idea"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST

Dan Rodricks joins Midday today. He is a familiar face to longtime listeners. Rodricks hosted this show for 7 years, from 2008 to 2015. He joined the Evening Sun in 1979 and became a popular and award-winning reporter and columnist. His writing is insightful and imaginative on issues affecting Baltimore and beyond.

Rodricks is also the author of three books, and two plays. The first play is called Baltimore: You Have No Idea, which played to sold out audiences at the Baltimore Museum of Art last December. Now, the production is set to return the BMA this weekend and next week.

In February, Dan will premiere a new play, Baltimore Docket.

