Rousuck's Review: "Sweet Charity" from Bmore Broadway Live

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom Hall each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC-Virginia regional stage.

Today, Judy tells us about the current revival of the Tony Award-winning 1966 Broadway musical, Sweet Charity, brought to The Motor House stage by the new Bmore Broadway Live drama troupe.

With book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity follows the romantic misadventures of Charity Hope Valentine, a “taxi dancer” — or dance partner for hire — at the Fandango ballroom. The musical earned nine Tony nominations in its 1966 Broadway season, and won for Best Choreography. It's filled with humor, romance and pathos, and driven by energetic dance numbers.

The revival of Sweet Charity by Bmore Broadway Live — the new theatrical offshoot of the local arts group, Dance & Bmore — is directed and choreographed by C. Jay Philip. It continues at The Motor House at 120 W. North Avenue in Baltimore through Sunday, November 19. For ticket info, click here.

JQB57 Terrance Martin (left) and Peri Walker in Bmore Broadway Live's production of "Sweet Charity," at the Motor House. (photo credit: Jazzy Studios)

