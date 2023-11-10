© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Newswrap: Mosby trial, voter rolls and city redistricting

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau, Maryland Matters Reporter Bryan Sears, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby
Courtesy photos
WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau, Maryland Matters Reporter Bryan Sears, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby

It’s the Midday Newswrap. We’re going to take a look behind the headlines of some of the big local stories of the past week.

Yesterday, a federal grand jury found former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby guilty on two counts of perjury. WYPR’s Wambui Kamau was in the courtroom in Greenbelt when the verdict was handed down.

Bryan Sears, who covers government for the indispensable news website, MD Matters joins us, as well. His recent reporting of the MD Office of Legislative Audits that raises concerns about the accuracy of voting rolls.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

