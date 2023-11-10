Newswrap: Mosby trial, voter rolls and city redistricting

It’s the Midday Newswrap. We’re going to take a look behind the headlines of some of the big local stories of the past week.

Yesterday, a federal grand jury found former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby guilty on two counts of perjury. WYPR’s Wambui Kamau was in the courtroom in Greenbelt when the verdict was handed down.

Bryan Sears, who covers government for the indispensable news website, MD Matters joins us, as well. His recent reporting of the MD Office of Legislative Audits that raises concerns about the accuracy of voting rolls.

