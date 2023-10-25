What role does the business community play with the Red Line?

Governor Wes Moore has committed to reviving the Red Line, the east-west transit project that would connect Woodlawn in the west to Bayview in the east.

During the last Red Line development process, the business community did not play a large role in the planning. With the relaunch of this transit project, business leaders pledge to be more proactively engaged and supportive of the Red Line.

Tom's guests in this conversation are Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold, PNC Bank's Regional President Laura Gamble and real estate and land use attorney Jon Laria of Ballard Spahr. Gamble and Laria serve as Co-Chairs of Baltimore's Transit Future Campaign Steering Committee. This campaign is a joint initiative of the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Greater Washington Partnership.