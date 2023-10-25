© 2023 WYPR
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
What role does the business community play with the Red Line?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Almost eight years to the day that his predecessor canceled it, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday he’ll resurrect the Red Line project in Baltimore — fulfilling a promise he made when he successfully campaigned for Governor last year. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
The Red Line development was relaunched in 2023 with a goal of starting in 2027.

Governor Wes Moore has committed to reviving the Red Line, the east-west transit project that would connect Woodlawn in the west to Bayview in the east.

During the last Red Line development process, the business community did not play a large role in the planning. With the relaunch of this transit project, business leaders pledge to be more proactively engaged and supportive of the Red Line.

Tom's guests in this conversation are Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold, PNC Bank's Regional President Laura Gamble and real estate and land use attorney Jon Laria of Ballard Spahr. Gamble and Laria serve as Co-Chairs of Baltimore's Transit Future Campaign Steering Committee. This campaign is a joint initiative of the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Greater Washington Partnership.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre