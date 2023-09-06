James McBride on "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store"

James McBride, an acclaimed author, screenwriter and musician, joins Midday today

In 2013, McBride won the National Book Award for his best-selling novel, The Good Lord Bird, which was made into a streaming series. In 2015, President Obama awarded him the National Humanities Medal. As a journalist, McBride’s work has appeared in The New York Times, the Boston Globe, the Washington Post and other major publications.

He has written five novels, a biography of James Brown, a collection of short stories, and a memoir, The Color of Water.

James McBride’s latest novel is called The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store. Set in the 1930s and 40s, it explores with exquisite insight the dynamics of communities of African Americans and Jewish immigrants in Pottstown, PA. Hilarious and heartbreaking, sweeping yet intimate, this powerful novel paints a vivid portrait of how communities and our country, operate.

James McBride will be speaking about The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store tonight, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Enoch Pratt Library.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.