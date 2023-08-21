© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Youth sports are declining. A new film by local artists seeks why.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Poster courtesy filmmakers.

Two of Baltimore’s most acclaimed and successful artists, D. Watkins and Devin Allen, are collaborating on a new documentary about the precipitous decline of young people in sports.

D. Watkins, a best-selling author, screenwriter and editor at large for Salon, joins us to talk about the new documentary. The short film is called We Used to Win Here. You can watch the documentary here.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

D. Watkins
Courtesy of D. Watkins
D. Watkins

