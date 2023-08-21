Youth sports are declining. A new film by local artists seeks why.

Two of Baltimore’s most acclaimed and successful artists, D. Watkins and Devin Allen, are collaborating on a new documentary about the precipitous decline of young people in sports.

D. Watkins, a best-selling author, screenwriter and editor at large for Salon, joins us to talk about the new documentary. The short film is called We Used to Win Here. You can watch the documentary here.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.