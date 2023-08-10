Food service workers' vital role in education honored in BMI exhibit

School starts for kids in Baltimore and beyond in just a couple of weeks, and when it does, more than 500 school food service workers will tend to the nutritional needs of those kids. School food encompasses much, much more than just lunch. Many kids rely on schools not just for lunch, but for breakfast, supper, and snacks as well. The National School Lunch Program, begun in the 1940s, is the largest food assistance program in the U.S. after SNAP.

We begin today on Midday with a celebration of the people who do the important work of feeding our children so they are able to learn and grow.

The two school nutrition workers who join Tom in Studio A are also featured in an exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Industry called Food for Thought.

Gail Pendelton has been a Food Service Manager with Baltimore City Public Schools for 35 years…

Jami Washington is a Traveling Food Services Manager in NE Baltimore, with 24 years of experience.

Also joining us is Michael J. Wilson, the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions, a not-for-profit advocacy organization working to end hunger for low-income families in Maryland.

(Clockwise, from left) BCPS food service manager Jami Washington; food service manager Gail Pendleton; food-security activist Michael J. Wilson, director of the non-profit organization, Maryland Hunger Solutions. (courtesy photos)

