Craig Swagler, Your Public Radio's new president, general manager

Tom's guest for the hour today is Craig Swagler, the new president and general manager of theYour Public Radio Corporation, the parent company of WYPR and our sibling station, WTMD.

Swagler was appointed by Your Public Radio's board of directors after a national search. He brings to the job more than 20 years of experience as a producer and senior executive at CBS News Radio and Audio in New York.

He succeeds Lafontaine Oliver, who left our organization last January to become the president of New York Public Radio. Tom Livingston has served as our interim general manager since then.

What suggestions do you have for Craig Swagler regarding programming at WYPR and WTMD? How can we best advance our mission and serve our community? What do you see as the role our stations play in the local media landscape?

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.