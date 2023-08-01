© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Craig Swagler, Your Public Radio's new president, general manager

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Craig Swagler, a former CBS News Radio exec who is Your Public Radio's new president and general manager, attending the 47th Annual Gracie Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom's guest for the hour today is Craig Swagler, the new president and general manager of theYour Public Radio Corporation, the parent company of WYPR and our sibling station, WTMD.

Swagler was appointed by Your Public Radio's board of directors after a national search. He brings to the job more than 20 years of experience as a producer and senior executive at CBS News Radio and Audio in New York.

He succeeds Lafontaine Oliver, who left our organization last January to become the president of New York Public Radio. Tom Livingston has served as our interim general manager since then.

What suggestions do you have for Craig Swagler regarding programming at WYPR and WTMD? How can we best advance our mission and serve our community? What do you see as the role our stations play in the local media landscape?

Join us! Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]. Or message us on X: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
