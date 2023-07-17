Your Public Radio Announces Craig N. Swagler as New President & General Manager

Your Public Radio, home of Baltimore’s NPR news station WYPR 88.1 FM and Baltimore’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig N. Swagler as its new president and general manager, effective August 1, 2023.

Swagler joins Your Public Radio with a strong track record of innovation and achievement in the broadcast industry. As a vision-driven and goal-focused executive, he is known for his ability to capture opportunities and explore new ways to expand brand reach and product offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig Swagler as the new general manager and president of Your Public Radio," said Lisa Manzone, Your Public Radio Board Chair. "His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his innovative mindset and community-building approach, will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional programming and expand our reach. We are confident that Craig's leadership will lead Your Public Radio to even greater heights."

In his role as president and general manager, Swagler will oversee all operations and provide strategic direction to a team of professionals across broadcast and digital content operations, news, engineering, fundraising, corporate underwriting, membership, marketing, and communications, board relations, finance, and human resource management. He will also engage with board members, external business partners, as well as members of the Baltimore and Maryland regional arts, education, and public affairs communities.

"I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team of content creators, storytellers, and journalists at Your Public Radio. It is an honor to serve Baltimore by amplifying issues, stories, and events of the community's rich cultural heritage. WYPR and WTMD are the soundtracks of Baltimoreans, providing immediate local affect, keeping them informed and making an impact on their lives. I look forward to working together to expand the influence and reach of Your Public Radio as an essential part of Marylander lives.” Craig N. Swagler.

Prior to joining Your Public Radio, Swagler served as vice president and general manager for CBS Audio / CBS Radio in New York, NY, where he played a crucial role in driving audience, reach, and revenue. With over a decade of experience at CBS News Radio in various roles, including producer/production coordinator, executive producer for special events, and general manager, Swagler has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career. Recent career highlights with CBS Audio / CBS Radio include increasing profitability, audience and affiliated stations; the development of new and diverse programs and award-winning radio and podcast programs; and a focus on staff retention through the creation of career growth opportunities.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Communications & Journalism from Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA, and is a Board of Director and member of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Swagler is also a member of esteemed organizations such as the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), and The National Press Club.

Swagler’s family is excited to call the Baltimore region their new home. He will be joined by his wife, Mi Hee Kim Swagler, who looks forward to getting involved in the special education community and being closer to her family in the Ellicott City area. The Swaglers have three children. Their oldest, Craig Jaiden (CJ), is a special needs child, age 12. Their daughters are Mila, age 10, and Kaiya, age 7. All are thrilled to experience the rich culture, great beaches, and delicious food the Chesapeake Bay has to offer.

About Your Public Radio:

Your Public Radio is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM, and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts.

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

WTMD 89.7 FM is the most trusted source for music and cultural programming in the region and Baltimore’s home for Total Music Discovery. We believe a rich, vibrant, thriving, and diverse music and arts scene can elevate a city and enrich the lives of its residents. With listener support, WTMD strengthens communities and provides unmatched opportunities for Baltimore musicians and artists. WTMD connects artists with audiences through significant and meaningful airplay, live concerts, art openings, film screenings, and more. For more information, visit www.wtmd.org or call 410-484-8938.