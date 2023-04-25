© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Healthcare challenges: ER waits, nurse shortages, long-term care

By Jayne Miller,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Waiting times in Maryland emergency rooms are among the longest in the nation, averaging more than four hours per visit. Legislation establishing a task force to propose ways to reduce those wait times was passed in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly. The task force must report back to the governor and the Assembly by January 1, 2024. (photo credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0)

Welcome to Midday. Today, guest host Jayne Miller talks about challenges in Maryland health care services.

Later in the show we’ll discuss the impact of staff shortages on nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

But we begin with a look at the problems of first-responder burnout as a result of the pandemic and long waits in the emergency room.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finds that Maryland’s wait times in hospital emergency rooms are among the worst in the nation, at nearly four hours per visit.

In the most recent legislative session in Annapolis, lawmakers in both the House and Senate voted to create a taskforce to investigate Maryland’s emergency room wait times. Jayne's guest isSenator Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat who represents Frederick County. She was the sponsor of this legislation in the Senate.

Senator Young joins us via Zoom.

Later in the program, we turn to challenges facing nursing home facilities, long-term care and elder care.

A recent report finds that staffing levels in nursing homes are at their lowest level since 1994.

Long-term care advocates have been sounding the alarm for years about the need for Maryland to invest in the future infrastructure and workforce of nursing homes.

Joe DeMattos is one of those advocates. He is president of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland. The organization represents and supports all facets of long-term care facilities across the state.

Joe DeMattos join us in Studio A.

(L-R) MD State Senator Karen Lewis Young; Joe DeMattos, president of the Health Facilities Associatíon of Maryland (HFAM) (courtesy photos)

You can join the conversation!
Call 410.662.8780. Or email us: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Jayne Miller
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. She has frequently joined Midday host Tom Hall as a guest to share her valuable insights on city and state political developments.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
