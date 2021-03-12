Maryland nursing homes

-
Hogan: All Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes Will Have Vaccine By End of MonthAll hospitals and nursing homes in Maryland will have initial doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan announced…
Maryland’s first day of early in-person voting smashes previous state records. And area nursing homes struggle to balance residents’ physical health and…
Baltimore County voters are already submitting ballots in certified drop boxes. State restrictions loosen on daycares and nursing homes. Maryland police…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news conference Thursday that he is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes and child care centers as Maryland’s…
Changes were announced today in rules governing Maryland’s child care and nursing home facilities. More rent relief may be on the way for Baltimore…
Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that starting Thursday, indoor visitation may begin in nursing homes that are not experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks or…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny O sounds off on communication problems with the governor. Nursing home inspectors aren’t required to be tested for…
State health surveyors inspect and fine facilities who do not meet COVID-19 regulations, including testing. But in Maryland, the surveyors themselves are…
The state is cutting off its funding of universal testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes. Baltimore renters, already taking an economic hit during this…
Baltimore housing advocates warn of a wave of mass evictions in the city. And the head of a Baltimore nursing home shares a personal story about the…