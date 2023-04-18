New directors, new visions: BMA, MD Center for History & Culture

Today, it’s Midday at the Museum. Two museums, to be exact. The Baltimore Museum of Art and the Maryland Center for History and Culture have each named new directors within the last several months. Asma Naeem took the reins of the BMA in February. Katie Caljean assumed the top job at the Maryland Center last fall.

They join us today on Midday to talk about their plans for their respective institutions, and to share their reflections on the changing roles of museums in Baltimore and beyond.

(L-R) Asma Naeem is the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art; Gamynne Guillotte is the BMA's Chief of Education. (photo credits: Christopher Myers)

Asma Naeem was born in Pakistan. She moved to Towson as a two-year-old. She is the first person of color to lead the BMA in its 109-year history. Her career as an art historian and curator was preceded by a career as a lawyer, including a tenure as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York.

Asma Naeem join us on Zoom from her office at the museum.

We are also joined by Asma’s BMA colleague, Gamynne Guillotte, the museum's Chief of Education and co-curator of a new exhibition at the BMA that celebrates Hip Hop, during this 50th anniversary of the influential genre.

Katie Caljean is the president and CEO of the Maryland Center for History and Culture. (photo courtesy MCHC)

Along with two colleagues from the St. Louis Art Museum, they are co-curators of the current exhibition, The Culture: Hip Hop & Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.

This exhibition is a ticketed show, but there are a few days when admission to the exhibition is free. The next one is Sunday, May 21st. The exhibition closes July 16th.

In the final segment of the program today, Tom's guest is Katie Caljean, the president and CEO of the Maryland Center for History and Culture. She was appointed to the top job last fall, after serving at the Center for about 10 years, most recently as its senior vice president of education and strategic engagement.

Katie Caljean joins Tom in Studio A…

The late puppeteer Jim Henson, with puppets from “Fraggle Rock.” From May-December 2023, the Maryland Center for History and Culture is hosting the traveling show "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited." Developed by Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), this 5,000-square-foot, Muppet-filled multimedia exhibition is full of hundreds of objects, including puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, costumes, and film and television clips. (© The Jim Henson Company. Courtesy The Jim Henson Company / MoMI).

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens Memorial Day weekend, on Friday, May 26. It will be at the Center until December.

