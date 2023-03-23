Trump's legal reckoning: analysis with UB law professor Kim Wehle

Next on Midday, we're going to take stock of the numerous criminal and civil investigations into former president Donald Trump’s actions before, during and after his White House stint.

The government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reports that as of late last year, Mr. Trump had been accused of committing at least 56 criminal offenses in the period between the launch of his campaign in 2015 and now.

Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, curently teaching at the American University's Washington College of Law, and a popular legal commentator and host of the YouTube show, "Simple Politics with Kim Wehle." (courtesy photo)

There was news this week of an extraordinary legal finding by a DC Appeals Court yesterday pertaining to the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump's unauthorized retention of classified federal documents at his Florida resort.

Joining Tom now to help us sort through all of Mr. Trump's current legal problems is Kim Wehle. She’s a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law. This year, she is teaching at the American University Washington College of Law. She’s a former Assistant US Attorney, and is the author of three excellent books, one on the constitution, one on voting, and her latest offering: How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

In addition to her scholarly work, she writes regular columns for Politico, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and The Hill. She also provides frequent legal commentary for CNN, MSNBC, NBC, BBC, NPR, and numerous other media outlets (including this one).

Kim is also the host of a YouTube show called #Simple Politics with Kim Wehle.

Kim Wehle joins us on Zoom…

