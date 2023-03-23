© 2023 WYPR
Midday

A Baltimore County Update with County Exec Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
JohnnyO-Headshot-widecropscale.png
Johnny Olszewski, Jr. was first elected as Baltimore County Executive in 2018. The Democrat and former Baltimore County public school teacher won re-election to his second term in November 2022. (BaltCoExec official photo)

Tom's first guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

We check in with him every few weeks to keep tabs on what’s happening in Maryland's third largest jurisdiction.

Topics for today's discussion with Mr. Olszewski include the county's response to reports of poor conditions at a county youth detention facility; upticks in violent crime in the county; school safety and student overcrowding concerns; the explosion at the Back River wastewater treatment plant; priorities for the remainder of the General Assembly session —and for next year's County budget.

Johnny Olszewski joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore CountyBaltimore County Executive Johnny OlszewskiBaltimore County PoliceBaltimore County Public SchoolsCrime
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
