A Baltimore County Update with County Exec Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Tom's first guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

We check in with him every few weeks to keep tabs on what’s happening in Maryland's third largest jurisdiction.

Topics for today's discussion with Mr. Olszewski include the county's response to reports of poor conditions at a county youth detention facility; upticks in violent crime in the county; school safety and student overcrowding concerns; the explosion at the Back River wastewater treatment plant; priorities for the remainder of the General Assembly session —and for next year's County budget.

Johnny Olszewski joins us on Zoom.

You're welcome to joint the conversation:

via Email: [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.