At Ballet After Dark, dance therapy designed to heal the body and soul

Tyde-Courtney Edwards is the founding director of Ballet After Dark. (courtesy photo)

Midday on the Arts continues now with Tom's next guest, Tyde-Courtney Edwards. She is the founder and director of Ballet After Dark, an innovative dance company that uses movement to help people heal from sexual assault and other traumatic violence..

Tyde-Courtney Edwards joins Tom here in Studio A…

Ballet After Dark will hold a Take Back the Night Cocktail Fundraiser next month to raise funds to support victims of sexual abuse and violence. It’s happening at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center on April 27th. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

