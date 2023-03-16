© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

At Ballet After Dark, dance therapy designed to heal the body and soul

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
BalletAfterDark2_WIDECROP.png
Young participants in Ballet After Dark's trauma-informed dance therapy program. (still image from the 2019 documentary "Ballet After Dark" directed by B. Monet)
Tyde-CourtneyEdwards_ ballet after dark headshot.png
Tyde-Courtney Edwards is the founding director of Ballet After Dark. (courtesy photo)

Midday on the Arts continues now with Tom's next guest, Tyde-Courtney Edwards. She is the founder and director of Ballet After Dark, an innovative dance company that uses movement to help people heal from sexual assault and other traumatic violence..

Tyde-Courtney Edwards joins Tom here in Studio A…

Ballet After Dark will hold a Take Back the Night Cocktail Fundraiser next month to raise funds to support victims of sexual abuse and violence. It’s happening at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center on April 27th. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
