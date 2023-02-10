Can't Sleep? Sleep psychologist Jade Wu offers a cure for insomnia

So, how did you sleep last night? Did you get up feeling rested and ready, or tired and frustrated?

Today on Midday, tackling the problem of insomnia.

Tom's guest today is Dr. Jade Wu. She’s a board-certified behavioral sleep psychologist and researcher at the Duke University School of Medicine's School of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, and she has written a terrific book that outlines a strategy for solving a problem nearly 25 million Americans face, night after night.

For some of us, sleep is hard. Why is that? Dr. Wu says we need to "improve our relationship with sleep."

In her new book, she suggests a series of steps to help us do that, and she puts to rest, you might say, some of the misconceptions we’ve long held about the reasons so many of us encounter problems when it comes to doing something that is so essential to human survival.

The book is called Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications.

Jade Wu joins us on Zoom from Durham, North Carolina.

