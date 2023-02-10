© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Can't Sleep? Sleep psychologist Jade Wu offers a cure for insomnia

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Jade Wu_ Hello Sleep Cover-COMBO.png
Jade Wu, PhD, DBSM, is an author, speaker, and scientific consultant, and a board-certified behavioral sleep medicine psychologist and researcher at Duke University School of Medicine, in Durham, North Carolina. (photo credit Alisha White Photography/cover art courtesy St. Martin's Press)

So, how did you sleep last night? Did you get up feeling rested and ready, or tired and frustrated?

Today on Midday, tackling the problem of insomnia.

Tom's guest today is Dr. Jade Wu. She’s a board-certified behavioral sleep psychologist and researcher at the Duke University School of Medicine's School of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, and she has written a terrific book that outlines a strategy for solving a problem nearly 25 million Americans face, night after night.

For some of us, sleep is hard. Why is that? Dr. Wu says we need to "improve our relationship with sleep."

In her new book, she suggests a series of steps to help us do that, and she puts to rest, you might say, some of the misconceptions we’ve long held about the reasons so many of us encounter problems when it comes to doing something that is so essential to human survival.

The book is called Hello Sleep: The Science and Art of Overcoming Insomnia Without Medications. 

Jade Wu joins us on Zoom from Durham, North Carolina.

You can join the conversation! Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksSleep DisordersBehavioral HealthDuke University
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre