Midday on Cars! with MPT's "Motor Week" creator & host, John Davis

Today on Midday, it’s Midday on Cars, with our good friend, John Davis, the creator, producer and host of MotorWeek, now in its 42nd season. MotorWeek is the longest running automotive show on TV. It's produced by Maryland Public television (MPT) and syndicated on more than 90% of PBS stations across the country.

Gas prices are coming down. From a peak of $5 per gallon in a lot of places earlier this year, we’re back down to a national average of $3.26. That’s lower than it was a year ago at this time.

The inventory of new cars is up. Dealers are trying to sell about 1.6 million new vehicles, the most they’ve had on hand all year.

California has passed into law a requirement that 35% of new car sales be electric vehicles by 2026. That’s just three years away. Will Maryland follow suit, and how quickly will ICEs (internal combustion engines) go the way of the dinosaur?

John Davis is with us for the hour today to take your questions and comments about all things automotive. If you’re in the market for a new car, what are you thinking of buying? What’s your experience been so far on the new or used market? How are you feeling about going electric?

Give us a call at 410.662.8780. Email us at [email protected] Or tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

John Davis joins Tom in Studio A…

(image courtesy MPT)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

