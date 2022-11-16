Dessa, on her music, her writing and her unique performance art

Tom's guest today is an artist who defies categorization and whose creative outlets span an array of genres. Dessa is a Minneapolis-born rapper, composer, poet, writer, and the host of Deeply Human, a podcast about science. She has given TED talks and speeches about entrepreneurship and art. She’s the author of a memoir in essays called My Own Devices. Her latest book is a collection of poetry called Tits on the Moon.

Here's a sample of a Dessa composition called Velodrome, recorded in a live performance with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Dessa is spending a few days at Johns Hopkins University here in Baltimore as an artist in residence. She’s giving a concert at the Ottobar at 8pm this Thursday night, sharing the bill with a great local band, Outcalls.

Dessa joins Tom today in Studio A …

We invite you to join the conversation!

Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.