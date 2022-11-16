© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Dessa, on her music, her writing and her unique performance art

Published November 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Dessa Black_widecrop2.png
Dessa is a Minnesota-born singer, rapper, and writer and a member of a the Minneapolis-based hip-hop collective, DoomTree. A genre-defying performance artist, science advocate and intellectual, her writings have appeared in the New York Times and National Geographic Traveler. Her résumé as a musician includes performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 Billboard hits. (courtesy photo)

Tom's guest today is an artist who defies categorization and whose creative outlets span an array of genres. Dessa is a Minneapolis-born rapper, composer, poet, writer, and the host of Deeply Human, a podcast about science. She has given TED talks and speeches about entrepreneurship and art. She’s the author of a memoir in essays called My Own DevicesHer latest book is a collection of poetry called Tits on the Moon.

Here's a sample of a Dessa composition called Velodrome, recorded in a live performance with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Dessa is spending a few days at Johns Hopkins University here in Baltimore as an artist in residence. She’s giving a concert at the Ottobar at 8pm this Thursday night, sharing the bill with a great local band, Outcalls.

Dessa joins Tom today in Studio A …

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

