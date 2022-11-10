© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: A comic "Ain't No Mo'" at Baltimore Center Stage

Published November 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
Jon Hudson Odom, in Jordan E. Cooper's satirical "Ain't No Mo'" at Baltimore Center Stage. (Photo by DJ Corey Photography, courtesy of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company)

It's time again for our visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she spotlight the new production of Jordan E Cooper's Ain't No Mo,' now running at Baltimore Center Stage.

The no-holds-barred satirical comedy — a collection of often outlandish sketches about being Black in America — is directed at Center Stage by Lili-Anne Brown. The play is produced in association with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

Ain't No Mo' continues at Baltimore Center Stage through November 20. Follow the links for more information.

LaNisa Renee Frederick in "Ain't No Mo'" at Baltimore Center Stage. (Photo by DJ Corey Photography, courtesy of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
