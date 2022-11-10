Rousuck's Review: A comic "Ain't No Mo'" at Baltimore Center Stage

It's time again for our visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she spotlight the new production of Jordan E Cooper's Ain't No Mo,' now running at Baltimore Center Stage.

The no-holds-barred satirical comedy — a collection of often outlandish sketches about being Black in America — is directed at Center Stage by Lili-Anne Brown. The play is produced in association with the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

Ain't No Mo' continues at Baltimore Center Stage through November 20. Follow the links for more information.