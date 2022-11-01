Development updates: Progress at Port Covington; other key projects

Today, it’s Midday on Development. Every so often, we talk to the folks who are involved in some of Baltimore’s commercial and residential projects that in many cases are game changers for the neighborhoods in which they are being built, and for the city at large.

Certainly, there are few game-changing projects in Baltimore that rival the enormity and significance of Port Covington, the 200-acre waterfront development in South Baltimore that will eventually provide a new headquarters for the Under Armour company, and 14 million square feet of retail, residential and office space, along with parks and open areas.

Tom's first guest is MaryAnne Gilmartin, the founder and CEO of MAG Partners. Her development firm is working on finding tenants for all of the first tranche of new buildings in the Port Covington neighborhood that are just a few months away from completion.

MaryAnne Gilmartin joins us on Zoom from New York…

Later in the program, Tom talks with Melody Simmons, a business development and real estate reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal. The veteran journalist updates us on some of the other big projects underway here in Baltimore.

Melody Simmons joins Tom in Studio A.

(L-R) MaryAnne Gilmartin is the founder and CEO of MAG Partners, a real estate development firm; Melody Simmons is real estate and business debelopment reporter for Baltimore Business Journal. (photo credits MAG Partners/BBJ)

