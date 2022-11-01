© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Development updates: Progress at Port Covington; other key projects

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
A rendered view depicting the completed Port Covington development project in South Baltimore. (image credit MAG Partners/pc.city)

Today, it’s Midday on DevelopmentEvery so often, we talk to the folks who are involved in some of Baltimore’s commercial and residential projects that in many cases are game changers for the neighborhoods in which they are being built, and for the city at large.

Certainly, there are few game-changing projects in Baltimore that rival the enormity and significance of Port Covington, the 200-acre waterfront development in South Baltimore that will eventually provide a new headquarters for the Under Armour company, and 14 million square feet of retail, residential and office space, along with parks and open areas.

To view videos of the new neighborhood, including a CG fly-through, click here.

Tom's first guest is MaryAnne Gilmartin, the founder and CEO of MAG Partners. Her development firm is working on finding tenants for all of the first tranche of new buildings in the Port Covington neighborhood that are just a few months away from completion.

MaryAnne Gilmartin joins us on Zoom from New York…

Later in the program, Tom talks with Melody Simmons, a business development and real estate reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal. The veteran journalist updates us on some of the other big projects underway here in Baltimore.

Melody Simmons joins Tom in Studio A.

We welcome your questions and comments: Email us at [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

(L-R) MaryAnne Gilmartin is the founder and CEO of MAG Partners, a real estate development firm; Melody Simmons is real estate and business debelopment reporter for Baltimore Business Journal. (photo credits MAG Partners/BBJ)

Reminder: Election Day is next Tuesday!
Early voting continues through Thursday at 8:00 PM. If you want to request a mail-in ballot by mail, the deadline to postmark your request is today (Tuesday). You have until Friday to ask for a mail-in ballot via e-mail.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you can register when you vote early, or on election day. Bring a form of identification that proves you live in your jurisdiction.

