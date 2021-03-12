-
Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday night to a measure that would create a $20 million trust fund aimed at affordable housing. The…
Baltimore officially submitted its proposal today to make Port Covington the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2.In an elaborate affair to say…
Baltimore County is close to landing an Amazon distribution center, to be located at Sparrows Point in eastern Baltimore County.When County Economic…
As expected, the Baltimore City Council passed Monday the largest tax financing package for a development in city history.The 12-1-2 vote – for each bill…
The Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval Monday to a tax financing package for the proposed Port Covington development project. The package is…
The Baltimore City Council will get a look Monday at all three bills that are part of the largest tax financing package for a development project in city…
A Baltimore City Council committee voted Thursday night to send two bills to the full city council as part of a tax financing package for the Port…
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake took issue Monday with those who say the city is rushing to approve the $5.5 billion Port Covington project. The mayor…
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s plan to develop Port Covington holds out the promise of jobs, affordable homes and millions in revenue for Baltimore City.…
The $5.5 billion Port Covington project moves to the city council this week and is on track to be approved before a new mayor and council take office…